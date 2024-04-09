Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.04 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.