Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

