Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

