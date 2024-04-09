Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

