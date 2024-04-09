Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

