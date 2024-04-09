Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $548.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

