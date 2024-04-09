Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $449.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

