Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.