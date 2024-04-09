Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

