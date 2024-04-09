Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

