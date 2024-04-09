Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

