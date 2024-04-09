Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $558.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

