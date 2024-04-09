Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 148,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

