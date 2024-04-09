Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 94 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,106,000 after purchasing an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $147.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

