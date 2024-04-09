Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

