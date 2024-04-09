Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

