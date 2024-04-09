HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.11 on Monday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

