Head-To-Head Analysis: Grindr (GRND) versus The Competition

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grindr to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -33.42 Grindr Competitors $9.01 billion $1.97 billion 52.50

This table compares Grindr and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -156.17% -42.31% -8.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1000 4203 9943 287 2.62

Grindr presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

