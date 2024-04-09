Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOLI opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

