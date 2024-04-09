Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HOLI opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.