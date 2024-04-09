Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $22.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $235.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -122.67%.
Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
