Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $22.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $235.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -122.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.