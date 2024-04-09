Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

