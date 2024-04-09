Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.68

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.68 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 864.50 ($10.94), with a volume of 840801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 869 ($11.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.95) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.48) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.77) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.26).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 837.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 766.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,889.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,565.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £153.09 ($193.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,487.69). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($11.00) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,598.48). Also, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £153.09 ($193.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,487.69). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,020 shares of company stock worth $3,750,089 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

