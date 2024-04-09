Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

