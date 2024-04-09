Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 3,802,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

