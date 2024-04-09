Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

