HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $266.86

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.86 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 260.01 ($3.29). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.42), with a volume of 23,846 shares changing hands.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.86.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

