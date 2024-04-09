Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann E. Berman bought 57,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $123,465.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,465 shares in the company, valued at $143,700.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immuneering by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

