Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMNM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.66. Immunome has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Natixis purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

