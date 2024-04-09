Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,818,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,049,000 after acquiring an additional 689,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

