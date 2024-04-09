Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Stock Up 0.2 %

INFY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.