Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stock Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $131,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.