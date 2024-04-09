Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $459.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

