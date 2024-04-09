Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,895 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 978,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,358 shares during the period.

UAUG opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

