Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

INZY stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.37. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426,961 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $13,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

