Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.
Insider Transactions at Insulet
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet
Insulet Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.27. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.