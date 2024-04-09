Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.27. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

