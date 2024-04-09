International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 264,632 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16,215.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $41,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $208.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

