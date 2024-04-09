International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,495 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

