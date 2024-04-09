International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 389,990 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 675.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $34,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in CEMEX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 197,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CEMEX by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.8 %

CEMEX stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.