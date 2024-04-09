International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 43,043 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,014.72 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $974.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.80.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

