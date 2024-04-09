International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $37.38 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 319,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

