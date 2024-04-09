International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $39.47 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

