International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 172,641 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 21,182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.08. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.70 and a one year high of $233.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

