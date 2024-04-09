International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

