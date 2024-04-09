International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.