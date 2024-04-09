Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 54,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

