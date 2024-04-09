Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

