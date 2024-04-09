Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.51% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

BATS:OMFS opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

