Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE:AMX opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

