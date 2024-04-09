Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

