Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,254 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEE. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEE opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

